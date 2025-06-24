Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,692,000 after acquiring an additional 812,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,219,000 after purchasing an additional 285,910 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,836,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

