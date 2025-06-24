Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.25 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $83.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. William Blair started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

