Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.52 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price target (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services stock opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.14 and its 200 day moving average is $305.38. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

