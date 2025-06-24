Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,038,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,979,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,898 shares of company stock worth $3,796,154. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

