Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,661,697.80. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

