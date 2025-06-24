Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of F opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.