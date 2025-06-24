Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $375.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.65.

NYSE:PWR opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.38. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $367.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

