Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

