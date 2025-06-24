Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 299.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,625,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

PCG stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

