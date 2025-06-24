Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $853,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

NYSE MLM opened at $552.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

