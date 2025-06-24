Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,699 Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,315.60. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $1,825,178.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,536.16. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,905 shares of company stock valued at $78,481,021. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.37. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

