Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 11,566 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

DAL stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

