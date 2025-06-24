Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $939,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $429,591,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,290,000 after buying an additional 1,289,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

