Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $783.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 189.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $279.02 and a one year high of $806.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $696.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.93.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

