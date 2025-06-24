Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $392.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $282.18 and a one year high of $437.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

