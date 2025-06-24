Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

