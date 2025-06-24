Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 1,715,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

