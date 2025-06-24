Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after buying an additional 285,497 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,343,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $484,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -736.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

