Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.24.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

