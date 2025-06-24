Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 136,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

