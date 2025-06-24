Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,714,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after buying an additional 2,628,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

