Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,115,000 after buying an additional 213,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after purchasing an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Lennar Trading Up 4.1%

LEN stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.