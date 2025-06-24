Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 129 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3%

CAH opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

