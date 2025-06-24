Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 167 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

