Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 247 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after purchasing an additional 271,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

