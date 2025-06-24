Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 374 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,796,000 after buying an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $416,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

