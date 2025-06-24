Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,977 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

