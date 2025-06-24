Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.66 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $374.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

