Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.34 Million Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,587.76. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,905 shares of company stock valued at $78,481,021. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

