Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3%

Ares Management stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,208 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $9,699,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,792 shares in the company, valued at $90,334,883.60. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

