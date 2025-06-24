Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,432. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $535.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.87, a P/E/G ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.70 and a 200 day moving average of $653.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

