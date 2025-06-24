Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $716.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $676.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.