Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE SYY opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

