Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,720 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

