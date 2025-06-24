LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $91,678,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

