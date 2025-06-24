Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys 2,764 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Veritas lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.21%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.