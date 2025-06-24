Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

