Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

