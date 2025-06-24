Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,466 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,799 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $317,101.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,300.22. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

