Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

