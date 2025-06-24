Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,047,000 after purchasing an additional 674,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $323.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

