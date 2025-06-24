Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,038,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,015,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. Finally, Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

