Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,519 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of FOX by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.