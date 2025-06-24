M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 701,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,939,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.32 and a 200-day moving average of $183.75. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $145.82 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

