Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – June 22nd

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves research, development or manufacturing of materials and devices at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to advances in areas such as nanoelectronics, nanomedicine and advanced materials, though they may carry higher risk due to the sector’s long development timelines and technological uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. 1,755,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,554. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.95. The stock had a trading volume of 480,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $241.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 122,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,904. The company has a market cap of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock remained flat at $1.39 during trading hours on Friday. 2,054,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 1,720,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,492. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,824. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,049. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Read More