Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.