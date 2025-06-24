Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

