Norway Savings Bank Acquires 351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

