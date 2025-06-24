Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after acquiring an additional 491,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

