ORG Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $20,539,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $683.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fidus Investment Corporation has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.59% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 73.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

